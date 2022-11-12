York Exports consolidated net profit rises 59.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.73% to Rs 22.71 croreNet profit of York Exports rose 59.42% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.73% to Rs 22.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales22.7117.11 33 OPM %8.064.91 -PBDT1.480.89 66 PBT1.300.75 73 NP1.100.69 59
