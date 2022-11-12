York Exports consolidated net profit rises 59.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.73% to Rs 22.71 crore

Net profit of York Exports rose 59.42% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.73% to Rs 22.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.22.7117.118.064.911.480.891.300.751.100.69

