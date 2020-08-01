JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Zodiac Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

York Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 33.77% to Rs 1.00 crore

Net Loss of York Exports reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.77% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.001.51 -34 OPM %6.005.96 -PBDT-0.070.08 PL PBT-0.28-0.16 -75 NP-0.22-0.21 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 14:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU