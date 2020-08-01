York Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 33.77% to Rs 1.00 croreNet Loss of York Exports reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.77% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.001.51 -34 OPM %6.005.96 -PBDT-0.070.08 PL PBT-0.28-0.16 -75 NP-0.22-0.21 -5
