Yuken India consolidated net profit declines 52.17% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.51% to Rs 91.17 croreNet profit of Yuken India declined 52.17% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.51% to Rs 91.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 89.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales91.1789.81 2 OPM %10.2413.11 -PBDT7.7210.46 -26 PBT4.617.85 -41 NP2.755.75 -52
