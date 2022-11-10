Yuken India consolidated net profit declines 52.17% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.51% to Rs 91.17 crore

Net profit of Yuken India declined 52.17% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.51% to Rs 91.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 89.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.91.1789.8110.2413.117.7210.464.617.852.755.75

