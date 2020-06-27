JUST IN
Yamuna Syndicate consolidated net profit declines 63.78% in the March 2020 quarter
Yuken India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.86 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 47.05% to Rs 50.04 crore

Net loss of Yuken India reported to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 108.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 47.05% to Rs 50.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 94.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 97.38% to Rs 3.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 119.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.65% to Rs 242.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 339.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales50.0494.51 -47 242.16339.41 -29 OPM %2.267.72 -6.168.55 - PBDT-1.057.83 PL 8.0926.74 -70 PBT-3.216.11 PL 0.5320.54 -97 NP-1.86108.98 PL 3.13119.40 -97

