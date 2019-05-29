Yuken India standalone net profit rises 3480.79% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 18.22% to Rs 78.71 crore

Net profit of Yuken India rose 3480.79% to Rs 108.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.22% to Rs 78.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 66.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1259.95% to Rs 118.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.99% to Rs 284.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 229.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales78.7166.58 18 284.15229.17 24 OPM %7.798.82 -8.118.47 - PBDT6.575.52 19 22.7916.30 40 PBT5.714.74 20 19.5013.21 48 NP108.143.02 3481 118.188.69 1260

