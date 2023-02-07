Yuranus Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 450.00% to Rs 0.33 croreNet profit of Yuranus Infrastructure rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 450.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.330.06 450 OPM %3.03-16.67 -PBDT0.050.03 67 PBT0.050.03 67 NP0.040.02 100
