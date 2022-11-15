Yuvraaj Hygiene Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Procter & Gamble Hygiene records 29% YoY fall in Q1 PAT
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit declines 29.26% in the September 2022 quarter
P&G Hygiene slips as Q4 PAT declines 13% YoY
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care appoints director
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit declines 13.13% in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 5.16% to Rs 5.50 croreNet Loss of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products reported to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.16% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.505.23 5 OPM %-14.00-3.44 -PBDT-0.570.03 PL PBT-0.67-0.10 -570 NP-0.64-0.07 -814
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU