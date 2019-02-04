Z F Steering Gear (India) standalone net profit declines 29.32% in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 8.15% to Rs 109.15 croreNet profit of Z F Steering Gear (India) declined 29.32% to Rs 8.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 12.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.15% to Rs 109.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 100.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales109.15100.92 8 OPM %18.3219.05 -PBDT21.1823.80 -11 PBT12.6515.25 -17 NP8.9212.62 -29
