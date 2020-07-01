Zeal Aqua reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.73 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 122.65% to Rs 89.64 crore

Net Loss of Zeal Aqua reported to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 14.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 122.65% to Rs 89.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.60% to Rs 6.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.89% to Rs 238.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 231.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

89.6440.26238.52231.81-1.44-20.475.839.31-1.09-10.7613.2217.83-3.02-12.926.049.34-2.73-14.986.337.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)