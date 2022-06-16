Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd down for fifth straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 214.75, down 2.83% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 4.02% in last one year as compared to a 1.45% slide in NIFTY and a 1.13% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 214.75, down 2.83% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.45% on the day, quoting at 15464.55. The Sensex is at 51778.25, down 1.45%.Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has lost around 12.72% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1892.85, down 2.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 76.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 84.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 213.55, down 3.74% on the day. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd tumbled 4.02% in last one year as compared to a 1.45% slide in NIFTY and a 1.13% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 14.81 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

