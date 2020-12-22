Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd extends losses

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 209.3, down 1.58% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 29% in last one year as compared to a 8.67% rally in NIFTY and a 13.63% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 209.3, down 1.58% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 13326.15. The Sensex is at 45496.64, down 0.13%.Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has added around 11.81% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1586.85, down 1.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 187.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 219.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 208.35, down 1.93% on the day. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd tumbled 29% in last one year as compared to a 8.67% rally in NIFTY and a 13.63% fall in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 48.01 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

