Zee Learn consolidated net profit rises 359.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.04% to Rs 72.49 crore

Net profit of Zee Learn rose 359.57% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.04% to Rs 72.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

