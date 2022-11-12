Zee Learn consolidated net profit rises 359.57% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 35.04% to Rs 72.49 croreNet profit of Zee Learn rose 359.57% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.04% to Rs 72.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales72.4953.68 35 OPM %24.0426.30 -PBDT9.789.18 7 PBT2.20-0.64 LP NP2.160.47 360
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
