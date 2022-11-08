Zee Media Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.08 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 5.52% to Rs 194.77 croreNet Loss of Zee Media Corporation reported to Rs 12.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 102.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.52% to Rs 194.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 206.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales194.77206.14 -6 OPM %10.4730.17 -PBDT13.6054.77 -75 PBT-8.6434.07 PL NP-12.08-102.67 88
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
