Zee Media Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.08 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.52% to Rs 194.77 crore

Net Loss of Zee Media Corporation reported to Rs 12.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 102.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.52% to Rs 194.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 206.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.194.77206.1410.4730.1713.6054.77-8.6434.07-12.08-102.67

