Zenith Capitals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.02 croreNet Loss of Zenith Capitals reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.020.02 0 OPM %-50.00-50.00 -PBDT-0.01-0.01 0 PBT-0.01-0.01 0 NP-0.01-0.01 0
