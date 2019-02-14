JUST IN
Zenith Health Care reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 48.04% to Rs 1.72 crore

Zenith Health Care reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 48.04% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.723.31 -48 OPM %2.917.25 -PBDT0.060.31 -81 PBT00.24 -100 NP00.24 -100

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 16:56 IST

