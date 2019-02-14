Zenith Health Care reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Zenith Health Care standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the September 2018 quarter
Chandrima Mercantiles reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
Master Chemicals reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
Presha Metallurgical reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
Tridev InfraEstates reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 48.04% to Rs 1.72 croreZenith Health Care reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 48.04% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.723.31 -48 OPM %2.917.25 -PBDT0.060.31 -81 PBT00.24 -100 NP00.24 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU