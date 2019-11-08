JUST IN
Shares correct as Moody's cuts India outlook
Business Standard

Zenlabs Ethica reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the September 2019 quarter

Sales rise 2.55% to Rs 14.87 crore

Net loss of Zenlabs Ethica reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2018. Sales rose 2.55% to Rs 14.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2019 as against Rs 14.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2019Sep. 2018% Var.Sales14.8714.50 3 OPM %-1.824.83 -PBDT-0.270.68 PL PBT-0.340.63 PL NP-0.360.45 PL

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, November 08 2019. 17:14 IST

