Zenlabs Ethica reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the September 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Cimmco reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.83 crore in the June 2019 quarter
Rollatainers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.22 crore in the June 2019 quarter
Supra Trends reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Canopy Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2019 quarter
Vitesse Agro reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 2.55% to Rs 14.87 croreNet loss of Zenlabs Ethica reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2018. Sales rose 2.55% to Rs 14.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2019 as against Rs 14.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2019Sep. 2018% Var.Sales14.8714.50 3 OPM %-1.824.83 -PBDT-0.270.68 PL PBT-0.340.63 PL NP-0.360.45 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU