Zenotech Laboratories reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.56 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 68.23% to Rs 4.66 croreNet profit of Zenotech Laboratories reported to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 68.23% to Rs 4.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 11.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.97% to Rs 13.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4.662.77 68 13.0311.14 17 OPM %4.51-75.09 --27.01-70.65 - PBDT3.66-0.65 LP 1.07-7.95 LP PBT2.56-1.62 LP -3.13-11.85 74 NP2.56-1.62 LP -3.13-11.85 74
