ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India standalone net profit rises 112.84% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India rose 112.84% to Rs 68.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.60% to Rs 792.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 616.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.792.83616.5313.5710.17117.6369.8990.3144.9568.6432.25

