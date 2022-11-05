ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India standalone net profit rises 112.84% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.60% to Rs 792.83 croreNet profit of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India rose 112.84% to Rs 68.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.60% to Rs 792.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 616.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales792.83616.53 29 OPM %13.5710.17 -PBDT117.6369.89 68 PBT90.3144.95 101 NP68.6432.25 113
