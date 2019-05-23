Zim Laboratories standalone net profit declines 33.53% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 32.56% to Rs 93.63 crore

Net profit of declined 33.53% to Rs 4.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.56% to Rs 93.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 70.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.47% to Rs 16.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.00% to Rs 331.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 271.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

93.6370.63331.72271.9013.1211.6912.7812.4910.606.9033.8728.047.654.2922.7318.254.626.9516.0118.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)