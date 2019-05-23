Zim Laboratories standalone net profit declines 33.53% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 32.56% to Rs 93.63 croreNet profit of Zim Laboratories declined 33.53% to Rs 4.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.56% to Rs 93.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 70.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.47% to Rs 16.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.00% to Rs 331.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 271.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales93.6370.63 33 331.72271.90 22 OPM %13.1211.69 -12.7812.49 - PBDT10.606.90 54 33.8728.04 21 PBT7.654.29 78 22.7318.25 25 NP4.626.95 -34 16.0118.29 -12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU