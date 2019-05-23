JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Dabur India Ltd gains for fifth session

Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works allots 2.91 lakh equity shares on conversion of preference shares
Business Standard

Zim Laboratories standalone net profit declines 33.53% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 32.56% to Rs 93.63 crore

Net profit of Zim Laboratories declined 33.53% to Rs 4.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.56% to Rs 93.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 70.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.47% to Rs 16.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.00% to Rs 331.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 271.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales93.6370.63 33 331.72271.90 22 OPM %13.1211.69 -12.7812.49 - PBDT10.606.90 54 33.8728.04 21 PBT7.654.29 78 22.7318.25 25 NP4.626.95 -34 16.0118.29 -12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 13:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements