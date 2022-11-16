Zodiac Energy standalone net profit declines 38.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 41.35% to Rs 26.49 crore

Net profit of Zodiac Energy declined 38.35% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 41.35% to Rs 26.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.26.4945.179.148.351.983.531.793.391.642.66

