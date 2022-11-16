Zodiac Energy standalone net profit declines 38.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 41.35% to Rs 26.49 croreNet profit of Zodiac Energy declined 38.35% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 41.35% to Rs 26.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales26.4945.17 -41 OPM %9.148.35 -PBDT1.983.53 -44 PBT1.793.39 -47 NP1.642.66 -38
