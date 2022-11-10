ZR Infra reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 34.21% to Rs 0.51 crore

ZR Infra reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.21% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.510.38 34 OPM %02.63 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT00 0 NP00 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 08:01 IST

