ZR Infra reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.21% to Rs 0.51 croreZR Infra reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.21% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.510.38 34 OPM %02.63 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT00 0 NP00 0
