Zuari Agro Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 134.57 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.13% to Rs 1999.64 croreNet Loss of Zuari Agro Chemicals reported to Rs 134.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 17.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.13% to Rs 1999.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1707.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 170.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 117.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 8102.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7264.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1999.641707.17 17 8102.907264.78 12 OPM %0.355.88 -3.887.37 - PBDT-130.3624.29 PL -72.41277.18 PL PBT-153.393.90 PL -159.87194.65 PL NP-134.57-17.26 -680 -170.58117.38 PL
