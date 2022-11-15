Zuari Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 44.44 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.94% to Rs 186.70 croreNet loss of Zuari Industries reported to Rs 44.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 22.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.94% to Rs 186.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 166.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales186.70166.79 12 OPM %-13.10-6.87 -PBDT-24.8722.43 PL PBT-31.7016.22 PL NP-44.4422.78 PL
