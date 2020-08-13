Zydus launches Remdesivir under the brand name Remdac™

Zydus announced that it has launched Remdesivir under the brand name Remdac™ in the Indian market. Priced at Rs. 2800 for a 100 mg lyophilized injection, Remdac™ is the most economical Remdesivir brand in India. The drug will be made available across India through the group's strong distribution chain reaching out to Government and private hospitals treating COVID patients.

In June 2020, Zydus entered into a non-exclusive agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc., to manufacture and sell Remdesivir, the investigational drug, which has been issued an Emergency Use Authorization by the U. S.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat patients suffering from severe symptoms of COVID 19. The API for the drug has been developed and manufactured at the group's API manufacturing facilities in Gujarat.

RemdacTM marks yet another step in the group's efforts to the fight the pandemic with vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics. The group had ramped up production of HCQ and Dexamethasone when required and is also conducting clinical trials with Pegylated Interferon Alpha 2b and Desidustat for the treatment and management of COVID 19. Nearly 3 lakh COVID Kavach Elisa diagnostic tests have been supplied for surveillance. The group's plasmid DNA vaccine ZyCov-D is now in Phase II of the Adaptive Phase I&II clinical trials.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)