Zydus Life gets USFDA nod for hypertension drug

Zydus Lifesciences announced that it has received tentative approval from United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Bosentan tablets for oral suspension.

Bosentan tablet for oral suspension is indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in pediatric patients aged 3 years and older with idiopathic or congenial PAH to improve pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR).

Bosentan tablet is a reference listed drug of Tracleer tablets for oral suspension. According IQVIA MAT December 2022, Bosentan tablet had annual sales of $16 million.

The pharma company said that the drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group now has 341 approvals and has so far filed over 440 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The drug maker's consolidated net profit jumped 24.48% to Rs 622.9 crore on a 19.85% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 4,362.3 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

