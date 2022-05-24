Zydus Lifesciences Ltd soars 2.12%

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 370.2, up 2.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 40.53% in last one year as compared to a 6.66% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.54% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 370.2, up 2.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 16221.2. The Sensex is at 54427.11, up 0.26%. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has risen around 8.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12889.2, down 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 33.93 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

