Zydus Lifesciences receives DCGI approval for Oxemia™

Used in treatment of anemia associated with Chronic Kidney Disease

Zydus Lifesciences (formerly known as Cadila Healthcare), a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company announced that it has received approval for its New Drug Application (NDA) from the Drug Controller General of India for Oxemia™ (Desidustat), a first-of-its-kind oral treatment in India for anemia associated with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).

OxemiaTM is an oral, small molecule hypoxia-inducible factor-prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor. Desidustat met its primary endpoints for haemoglobin improvement in the DREAMD and DREAM-ND Phase III clinical trials and showed good safety profile, downregulation of hepcidin, improved iron mobilization and LDL-C reduction in CKD patients. The clinical development programme of Desidustat was one of the largest trials of its kind in India for Anemia in CKD patients, conducted in over 1200 subjects. Desidustat provides CKD patients with an oral convenient therapeutic option for the treatment of anemia.

