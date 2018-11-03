Zydus Wellness standalone net profit rises 14.04% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.70% to Rs 75.00 croreNet profit of Zydus Wellness rose 14.04% to Rs 41.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 36.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 12.70% to Rs 75.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 66.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales75.0066.55 13 OPM %42.8146.66 -PBDT41.6936.90 13 PBT41.0335.97 14 NP41.1036.04 14
