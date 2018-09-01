4 al-Qaeda operatives killed in Afghanistan

At least four operatives were killed in Afghanistan's eastern province as an unmanned plane targeted the extremist outfit's hideout, said a statement from the stationed in the eastern region on Saturday.

The unmanned plane, according to the statement, targeted the hideout in district very recently, killing four operatives on the spot, reported.

The statement did not say if there were any civilian or security personnel casualties.

--IANS

anp/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)