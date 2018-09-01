4 al-Qaeda operatives killed in Afghanistan

At least four al-Qaeda operatives were killed in Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province as an unmanned plane targeted the extremist outfit's hideout, said a statement from the Afghan national army corps stationed in the eastern region on Saturday.
The unmanned plane, according to the statement, targeted the al-Qaeda hideout in Wata Pur district very recently, killing four operatives on the spot, Xinhua reported.
The statement did not say if there were any civilian or security personnel casualties.
--IANS
anp/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU