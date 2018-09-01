JUST IN
4 al-Qaeda operatives killed in Afghanistan

IANS  |  Kabul 

At least four al-Qaeda operatives were killed in Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province as an unmanned plane targeted the extremist outfit's hideout, said a statement from the Afghan national army corps stationed in the eastern region on Saturday.

The unmanned plane, according to the statement, targeted the al-Qaeda hideout in Wata Pur district very recently, killing four operatives on the spot, Xinhua reported.

The statement did not say if there were any civilian or security personnel casualties.

