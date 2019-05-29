Abraaj Group founder released from UK prison after paying record £15m bail

Dubai-based firm founder has been released on after paying £15 million -- the largest-ever security -- in the UK's judicial history.

Naqvi, the Pakistani man behind the world's largest private equity insolvency case, was arrested on April 10 at on behalf of the US authorities for defrauding US investors, including the Bill & Foundation.

"He has been released from after £15 million in cash was deposited with the court - which took over three weeks to raise since the decision granting him in early May," reported Geo News on Wednesday. Naqvi's application was also supported by three sureties, the report said.

Two of Naqvi's associates -- senior Abraaj executives in Manhattan and Sev Vettivetpillai in -- are already out on bail, the report said.

Founded in 2002, grew over the next decade to become the Middle East's biggest private equity fund and one of the world's most influential emerging-market investors, with stakes in health care, clean energy, lending and across Africa, Asia, and

However, last year surrendered control of the firm after it was revealed that its main revenues hadn't covered operating costs for years.

Abraaj, which managed almost $14 billion, was forced into liquidation in June after several investors, including the Bill & Foundation, commissioned an audit to investigate the alleged mismanagement of money in its

and Abdel-Wadood were charged with inflating the value of the firm's holdings and stealing hundreds of millions of dollars.

--IANS

rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)