American killed in Nairobi attack: US confirms

The has confirmed that one American was killed in a deadly attack in the Kenyan capital of on Tuesday.

"We can confirm that a US citizen was killed in the attack," quoted a State Department as saying. However, he did not provide any further comment.

Al-Shabab terrorists struck an upmarket hotel and office complex in on Tuesday afternoon killing at least six people and injuring several others.

The attackers were armed with rifles and grenades. Huge explosions followed by gun shots rent the air as they stormed the complex.

