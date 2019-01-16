American killed in Nairobi attack: US confirms

The US State Department has confirmed that one American was killed in a deadly attack in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi on Tuesday.
"We can confirm that a US citizen was killed in the attack," Xinhua quoted a State Department official as saying. However, he did not provide any further comment.
Al-Shabab terrorists struck an upmarket hotel and office complex in Nairobi on Tuesday afternoon killing at least six people and injuring several others.
The attackers were armed with rifles and grenades. Huge explosions followed by gun shots rent the air as they stormed the complex.
