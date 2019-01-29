Atletico Madrid fitness coach arrested for domestic violence

The Spanish Guardia Civil on Tuesday confirmed they have arrested the fitness coach of Atletico Madrid on charges of domestic violence.
The 60-year-old Oscar Ortega was detained late on Monday evening and taken to the Guardia Civil station in the town of Majadahonda, outside Madrid. He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.
The Uruguayan coach has worked with Atletico first team coach Diego Simeone since 2006. He joined Atletico together with Simeone in late 2011, and is known for his tough training sessions.
The club, which on Monday announced the loan signing of Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata on a 18-month deal, has so far not made any comment on Ortega's arrest.
--IANS
gau/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU