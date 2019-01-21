Barça's Dembele sidelined for 2 weeks due to injury

FC Barcelona on Monday announced that its forward has been diagnosed with a sprained left ankle that would sideline him for about 15 days.

Dembele underwent a medical checkup in the morning that confirmed the he sustained during his side's 3-1 win over Leganes in Sunday's action at the Camp Nou, when he had to leave the pitch in the 69th minute, reports news.

"Tests carried out on have confirmed a sprained ankle that will keep him out of action for approximately 15 days," the club said in a statement.

The 21-year-old Frenchman was therefore expected to miss the del Rey quarterfinal two legs vs Sevilla, as well as duels with and

Dembele did not participate in the team's training due to the on Monday.

Some team B players took part in the session: Iñaki Peña, Juan Miranda, and Ballou Tabla, while the starters in Leganes' match Sunday recovered.

