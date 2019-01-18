Barça thump Levante to advance in Copa del Rey

Ousmane Dembele had a brace to lead FC to a 3-0 victory over Levante in the second leg of their knockout stage tie for a 4-2 triumph on aggregate.

The Copa holders are through to the quarter-finals, but that could change if the concludes that Barça included an in the roster for the first leg in Valencia, reports

Trailing 2-1 after the first leg, were vastly the better side at the here on Thursday and would have won by a bigger margin if not for the heroics of Levante goalkeeper

It took a while, however, for the hosts to find their stride, as even struggled to cope with the high press from Levante during the first 15 minutes.

was the first to threaten, with a blast that was deflected away from the Levante goal, followed by Messi with a shot that forced a save from Fernandez.

As the game clock passed 30 minutes, Messi got the ball to Dembele in the area and the Frenchman scored. The duo repeated their act a minute later to put Barça ahead 2-0 for the night and 3-2 overall.

Coutinho had a goal called back for offside early in the second half before Messi scored in the 54th minute.

Fernandez went on to thwart strikes from Coutinho, Messi, Dembele - on two occasions - and Luis Suarez, who came on in the 60th minute.

