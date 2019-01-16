BJP should apologise for fake cases against elected MLAs: Kejriwal

Minister on Wednesday asked the BJP to apologise to the people of for filing fake cases against the elected members of the city which hindered the work done for development.

"The BJP has hindered the work done for the people of by filing fake cases against the elected MLAs and ministers. One by one, all cases fell. The BJP should apologise to the people of Delhi," the said in a tweet.

His remark came after on Wednesday was discharged by the High Court in a case.

A case was registered against Khan, who represents Okhla assembly, on July 19, 2016 for attempted culpable homicide, threatening, criminal intimidation, insulting the modesty of a woman at the station in south Delhi.

--IANS

nks/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)