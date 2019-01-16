BJP should apologise for fake cases against elected MLAs: Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
Signature bridge scuffle: Amanatullah Khan gets anticipatory bail
BJP asks AAP to expel its MLA Amanatullah Khan from party
Kejriwal assures help to family members of man shot dead by drug mafia in Taimoor Nagar
AAP says Delhi Police discriminating, filed FIR against Kejriwal but not against Tiwari
M Tiwari files complaint against AAP MLA Amanatullah, Delhi CM
-
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asked the BJP to apologise to the people of Delhi for filing fake cases against the elected members of the city which hindered the work done for development.
"The BJP has hindered the work done for the people of Delhi by filing fake cases against the elected MLAs and ministers. One by one, all cases fell. The BJP should apologise to the people of Delhi," the Aam Aadmi Party chief said in a tweet.
His remark came after AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan on Wednesday was discharged by the Delhi High Court in a case.
A case was registered against Khan, who represents Okhla assembly, on July 19, 2016 for attempted culpable homicide, threatening, criminal intimidation, insulting the modesty of a woman at the Jamia Nagar police station in south Delhi.
--IANS
nks/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU