Carlos Peña pens one-year extension with FC Goa

on Tuesday announced that defender Carlos Peña has extended his stay with the club for one more season. The Spaniard signed a new deal that will see the defender spend the 2019-20 season in colours.

Peña was a vital cog in the team that reached the final of the (ISL) this season before helping the club to its first silverware in the Super Cup.

The Spaniard formed a formidable pairing at the centre of defence alongside With him playing as a centre-back, the Gaurs were able to keep 9 clean sheets in 14 outings.

"This has been a good season for me. I have felt at home in Goa. I and my family are happy with everything that surrounds the club and we are overjoyed to have been able to extend our stay for one more year.

"I am happy to give our fans, their first taste of silverware. But by saying that, we can't settle just for that. I am ambitious and so is the club. We have set our eyes even higher for the coming season and I hope to help achieve that," stated after making his

