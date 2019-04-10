Film that sent Sanjay Gandhi to jail, ruined Congress

Amid the controversy surrounding Narendra Modi's biopic, the release of which was stalled by the (EC) on Wednesday, IANS revisits another film that rocked the country during the Emergency.

Directed by Amrit Nahata, a three-time from Rajasthan, 'Kissa Kursi Ka' can be termed as the first political spoof in made in 1975, just before the declaration of the draconian Emergency in June.

Starring Shabana Azmi, and Utpal Dutt, the film was a satire on the of and her son Sanjay Gandhi, making apparent references to the latter's Maruti

However, after the Censor Board's revising committee sent the film for clearance to the Union government, a show-cause notice raising 51 objections was slapped on the makers of the film by the By the time, the Emergency was declared.

Subsequently, all the prints and the master-print of the film were picked from the office and brought to the in Gurugram (then Gurgaon) where they were burned.

Nahata later remade the film with a new cast, which was released in 1978.

The unreleased version of the film is remembered for marking the beginning of the end of Sanjay Gandhi, who had to go to jail facing charges of burning its prints.

'Kissa Kursi Ka' also emerged as a powerful tool at the hands of the and eventually led to the debacle of the Indira Gandhi-led in the 1977 Lok Sabha elections.

The established by the government in 1977 to probe the excesses committed during the Emergency found guilty of burning the negatives of the film along with V.C. Shukla, the Information and

Sanjay Gandhi, who was also accused of influencing witnesses, spent a month in after being denied bail by the Shukla was jailed for two years though the verdict was overturned later.

Nahata was a two-time from He joined the after the Emergency and became an on its ticket in 1977.

Hailing from Jodhpur, he joined the in 1962 and contested his first Lok Sabah elections in 1967 and won from Barmer. Nahata was re-elected from Barmer in 1971 after he defeated heavyweight Bhairon Singh Shekhawat.

In 1977, he became a Janata Party MP from Pali in after defeating Mool Chand Dagan of the Congress.

Known for his outspoken nature, Nahata did not even spare the then about whom he once said: " has got such a in the form of who has no trust in morality. For her, results are everything and to attain these results, any channel can be followed."

In his film career, Nahata directed three movies -- 'Sant Gyaneshwar' (1965), a religious biopic, 'Raton Ka Raja' (1967), a crime thriller, and the political satire 'Kissa Kursi Ka' (1975).Nahata passed away in 2001 at the age of 72.

