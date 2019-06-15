Geelani condemns arrest of Hurriyat spokesman

Senior separatist leader Geelani on Saturday condemned the arrest of his Hurriyat faction's

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, of the Geelani-headed Hurriyat conference, was arrested from his residence by police on Friday.

In a statement, Geelani described Gulzar's arrest as "unlawful, unjustified and illegal" and said that by such actions, political space is being denied by causing political turbulence and uncertainty.

He cautioned that would achieve nothing by pushing Kashmiris to the wall.

