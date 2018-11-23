Harmanpreet has 'no regrets' leaving Mithali out of World T20 semis

Defending the team management's decision to bench veteran even after Friday's heartbreaking 8-wicket semi-final loss to England, maintained that she had "no regrets".

"Whatever we decided, we decided for the team. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't, no regrets," Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation at the here.

"I'm proud of the way my girls played through the tournament. This is a learning for us because we are a young team."

On a pitch that wasn't the easiest to bat on, the English duo of (54 not out) and (51 not out) displayed great technique to deny any chances of a comeback after the spinners removed the openers within the first five overs of the England chase.

Hailing World No.2 England's approach in the semi-final, the said: "Sometimes you have to change your game according to the wicket. England bowled really well, read the wicket really well.

"It was not an easy total to chase, and our bowlers bowled really well. We stretched the match till the 18th over."

Harmanpreet further maintained that this World T20 was another learning curve for her young side and pointed out the need to focus on mental strength.

"I think we are a young team and we still need to work on our mental strength. If we can work on how to play under pressure, that will change how we play these games," she said.

