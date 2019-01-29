Income Tax department draws bead on hawala operator behind Rapid Metro Gurgaon

Income Tax authorities recently issued summons and a show-cause notice to IL&FS After a search operation, various incriminating documents and digital data were found and seized from the premises of IL&FS in Gurgaon.

These essentially contained civil work expense bills raised by different companies.

A thorough investigation thereafter has revealed mala fide. The shareholding of and Infra Pvt Ltd has the shareholding of 83 per cent and 15 per cent respectively in IL&FS (IRL). However, the shareholding pattern of in 2009-10 was such that 99.8 per cent shares are owned by It is here that the plot gets convoluted. Thereafter the shares of the company are taken over by Ashish Begwani, a

notes in its report that Begwani is a well-known facilitator of accommodation entries as well as hawala services, which has been established during a search conducted on him and his group companies on 22.10.2016 by Unit 8, The shareholding pattern of Enso Infra in FY 2011-12 and FY 2012-13 was 49.9 per cent and Campbell Advertising 49.9 per cent.

During the on Begwani, it was found that Campbell Advertising and Kaane Visionary Projects were shell companies controlled by Begwani which were not engaged in any active business.

The source of funding to these two companies remained unexplained. also belongs to Begwani, another shellco while had taken accommodation entries through unexplained share application money, share premium and unsecured loan from others. The source of funds could not be explained by either.

Enso Infra raised large amount of funds from Campbell Advertising, Enso Pvt Ltd, Kuber Grains & Spices, Kaane Visionary Projects, HUF and Pioneer Dealtrade. Significantly, in terms of application of funds by Enso Infra, almost the entire fund has been invested in unquoted shares of

It then emerges that Enso raised funds through bogus unsecured loans, LTCG and share capital/share premium through various entities controlled by Begwani such as the above-mentioned names. Enso Infra has major investments in ILFS Rail, South and

