Michael Peña joins hybrid 'Tom & Jerry' movie

Actor Michael Peña will play the antagonist in Warner Bros live-action/aminated take on the classic cartoon, "Tom & Jerry".
It will be directed by Tim Story.
Peña joins previously announced star Chloe Grace Moretz, who leads the film as Kayla, a new hire at an elegant Park Hotel where Jerry is staying. Worried for her job, she hires a broke alley cat, Tom, to get rid of the mouse, reports deadline.com.
Peña's character, Terrance, is the Deputy General Manager of the hotel. A bit of bully, he hires Kayla as a temporary hire only to end up pitted against her and Tom/ Jerry once she starts impressing upper management.
The slapstick cat-and-mouse antics of "Tom & Jerry" have been around since 1940 when they were introduced by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. Between 1940 and 1958, the original "Tom & Jerry" series yielded 114 shorts and won seven Oscars in the animated short category.
Television franchises, more shorts and a 1992 feature film, "Tom & Jerry: The Movie" would follow over the decades.
"Tom & Jerry" will hit theatres on April 16, 2021.
