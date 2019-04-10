MPs in fray in Phase 1 had varying attendance record

As voting begins on Thursday to elect a new Lok Sabha, data on the participation of outgoing members of the lower House of Parliament shows that some parliamentarians had a very good attendance record, with member Gajapathi Raju attending every session of the 16th

Apart from the TDP MP, others who attended most number of sessions included the members - 98 per cent, (Gautam Buddh Nagar) - 97 per cent and (Baghpat) - 96 per cent, according to a data shared by PRS Legislative Research.

Both Sharma and Singh are Union Ministers.

It said that 11 of the 53 sitting candidates contesting in the first phase had less than 75 per cent attendance.

YSR Congress Party's (Nandyal) attended the least number of sessions (13 per cent) followed by the TDP's (Narasaraopet) at 38 per cent and his colleague (Chittoor) with 45 per cent.

All the three are from

A total of 14 outgoing MPs attended over 90 per cent of Parliament sessions, out of which nine were from the BJP, three from the TDP and one each from the and the Congress.

In terms asking questions in the Parliament, (AIMIM)'s was the most active member, with a total of 737 questions, even as he attended 82 per cent of total sessions. He participated in 64 debates and moved two private member's bills.

He was followed by TRS' (Karimnagar), who asked 553 questions, BJP's (Gadchiroli-Chimur) 536 questions and TDP's (Guntur) asked 496 questions.

While Boinapally attended 77 per cent of sessions and moved 10 private member's bills, Nete attended 75 per cent of sessions and moved four bills, and Galla attended 85 per cent of sessions and moved six bills. They participated in 106, 20 and 120 debates, respectively.

The worst-faring candidates in terms of asking questions include member (Alipurduar) and YSR Congress' S.P.Y. Reddy, who did not ask a single question and attended 67 per cent and 13 per cent of sittings, respectively.

The 53 outgoing MPs contesting in the first phase include 21 legislators of the BJP, 10 of the TDP, eight of the TRS, two of the Congress, two of the and one each of the Trinamool, Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Biju Janata Dal, Communist Party of India-Marxist, and the

Those who did not sign the attendance register, ask questions, or introduce private member bills include eight BJP ministers, one former BJP (Sanjeev Balyan) and one former TDP (Ashok Gajapathi Raju). Hence data for them was not available.

--IANS

vv-ps/nir

