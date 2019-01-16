National Youth Party announces CM face for Delhi Assembly polls

With an eye on elections slated for next year, the on Wednesday announced its chief ministerial candidate along with an 'Action Plan 2020'.

The party has decided to project its as the CM face and also said it has dedicated 70 per cent of seats only to the candidates who are below 45 years of age, in order to form a young government.

Speaking on the occasion, Jha said in the country, youth are kept to either wave the flag or get beaten by a stick.

"We want 100 per cent participation of the youth in mainstream to form a young assembly and a Parliament, who shall, in turn, form a young government," he added.

Claiming to be the first party in the history of Indian political to launch an "action plan instead of hollow manifestos", the NYP announced it will shut down all liquor shops and prohibit its sale in the national capital after coming to power.

"According to reports, almost 80 per cent of the crimes against women are committed by a person under the influence of alcohol. We will initiate a ' Delhi' scheme upon forming the government in Delhi," NYP's President said while addressing the media at the

Sharma said political parties always present their manifestos just before the elections and fail to deliver on their election promises.

"We are going to break this tradition by launching a detailed action plan, which will list all the problems that the national capital of our country is facing along with the solutions," he said.

The party will also give 50 per cent of tickets to young women candidates.

