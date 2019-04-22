New explosion near Colombo church

JUST IN
IANS  |  Colombo 

A new explosion was reported on Monday near a church in Colombo, triggering panic.

Video footage from St. Anthony's Church, shared by Guardian journalist Michael Safi, showed people running from the area in panic.

According to the BBC, the blast happened while "security forces personnel ... tried to defuse a newly discovered explosives in a vehicle".

Journalist Safi said there had been a "small explosion".

The shrine was one of the places targeted by the bomb attacks which killed at least 290 people and injured over 500 on Easter Sunday.

First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 16:50 IST

