Odisha BJP women members scuffle with police on gangrape

Members of the Odisha BJP women wing on Monday scuffled with the police personnel during their protest over denial of justice in the 2011 gangrape and murder case.

The protestors objected to the acquittal of the accused in the incident.

The BJP Mahila Morcha, the women's wing of the BJP, organised a 'bangle rally' alleging the has failed to provide security to women.

Holding party flags, banners and red bangles, they marched towards the and residence of However, they were stopped by the police midway, resulting a scuffle between the police and the members.

While the women leaders alleged police excesses, the police took them into preventive custody.

"The has failed to ensure justice to the girl. It is not about the case only. The government has failed to provide security to the women and children in the state that has led to increase in crimes," said state

It should order a probe into the case, she added.

Reacting to the BJP's rally, the ruling said the legal issue should not be politicized.

"The BJP is raising the same issue frequently as it has no other issue against the government, which has always worked for the development and safety of the women in the state," said

The first additional session court of Bhubaneswar had in December acquitted the prime accused in the gangrape case. The Crime Branch has moved the challenging the acquittal.

