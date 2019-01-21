Odisha BJP women members scuffle with police on gangrape

-
ALSO READ
Congress and BJP demand Odisha Agriculture minister's
Odisha BJP chief demands loan waiver for 'distressed' farmers
BJP will not have tie-up with corrupt parties, says TN party
Teachers strike raised in Assembly, House adjourned for 1 hour
BJP women's wing march towards CM residence over Pipili rape-
-
Members of the Odisha BJP women wing on Monday scuffled with the police personnel during their protest over denial of justice in the 2011 Pipili gangrape and murder case.
The protestors objected to the acquittal of the accused in the incident.
The BJP Mahila Morcha, the women's wing of the BJP, organised a 'bangle rally' alleging the state government has failed to provide security to women.
Holding party flags, banners and red bangles, they marched towards the State Secretariat and residence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. However, they were stopped by the police midway, resulting a scuffle between the police and the BJP Mahila Morcha members.
While the women leaders alleged police excesses, the police took them into preventive custody.
"The state government has failed to ensure justice to the girl. It is not about the Pipili case only. The government has failed to provide security to the women and children in the state that has led to increase in crimes," said state BJP Mahila Morcha president Pravati Parida.
It should order a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the case, she added.
Reacting to the BJP's rally, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) said the legal issue should not be politicized.
"The BJP is raising the same issue frequently as it has no other issue against the government, which has always worked for the development and safety of the women in the state," said BJD leader Kasturi Mohapatra.
The first additional session court of Bhubaneswar had in December acquitted the prime accused in the Pipili gangrape case. The Crime Branch has moved the High Court challenging the acquittal.
IANS
cd/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU