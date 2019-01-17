Rajasthan Congress gets back at BJP with cow, Sanskrit & farmers

As cow, Sanskrit and farmers formed the core subjects of the government during Kalyan Singh's speech in the first session of 15th assembly on Thursday, the BJP accused the ruling party of hijacking its pet issues.

In his speech, Singh said: "Cow plays a significant role in Indian culture. Looking at its significance, we shall work on developing cow shed, providing drinking water and arranging fodder for the cattle. Arrangements will be made to rehabilitate the unattended cows."

He said Sanskrit education will be promoted in the state as the language forms the foundation of our culture.

Gyanchand Ahuja, vice-president of the State BJP, said: " leaders are hijacking our prime issues. After losing their glory in the last 15 years, they have now started accepting cow as their mother and are also offering prayers to Lord This is the artificial face of "

He questioned when and where performed 'janeyu sanskar' (the sacred thread ceremony associated with Hindus)?

"Let him share his photo or CCTV camera clips as to when and where he started wearing 'janeyu'; and also tell people who the was and which temple it was," said Ahuja.

"As Aurangzeb proved to be the last of the Mughal dynasty, will be the last ruler of the Congress," he added.

countered the saffron party, saying the BJP's words and deeds are different. "We do what we say -- cow, Sanskrit and farmers are certainly not registered in BJP's name," he said.

Replying on Ahuja's remark of Gandhi to be last ruler of Congress, he said: "I strongly criticise such remarks. This is democracy where people know and understand what each party is doing. The voters recently showed their might in Madhya Pradesh, and assembly elections."

(Archana Sharma can be contacted at arachana.g@gmail.com)

--IANS

arc/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)