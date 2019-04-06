Rush in Himachal temples with onset of Navratri

Tens of thousands of devotees from across the region thronged temples in on Saturday on the first day of the eight-day-long Navratri festival.

The popular temples of Naina Devi in Bilaspur; Chintpurni in Una; in Hamirpur; Brajeshwari Devi, Jwalaji and Chamunda Devi in Kangra; and Bhimakali and Hateshwari in district witnessed huge rush.

A majority of the pilgrims came from Punjab, Haryana, and

"Every day we are expecting over 20,000 devotees at the temple," an at the told IANS over phone.

Devotees would be able to watch online live "darshan" of Brajeshwari Devi, Naina Devi, Chintpurni and Jwalaji temples. They would also be able to offer

Security has been beefed up and (CCTV) cameras have been installed to manage the crowd in all the prominent shrines, a senior police told IANS.

The festival will conclude on April 13.

--IANS

vg/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)