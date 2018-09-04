Saudi Arabia denies imposing fees on expat remittance

on Monday dismissed reports saying it plans to impose fees on expatriate remittance, reported.

The Saudi confirmed that it supports the free movement of capital through official channels in accordance with international standard and practices.

The ministry added that this will also enhance foreign investors' confidence in the kingdom's economy and

The ministry also said such approach comes in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 to diversify the economy and attract foreign investments.

The ministry clarified that the statement was issued in response to "baseless and unfounded"

The ministry also dismissed in 2017 similar reports.

--IANS

ahm/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)