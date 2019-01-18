Seven designers shortlisted for Book Cover prize (Lead, correcting para 4)

The shortlist for the fourth edition of Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize was announced on Friday at the opening day of the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival.
Jury members Alka Pande and Priti Paul announced Gavin Morris, Shiraaz Hussain, Priya Kurian, Bonita Vaz, Shimray, Misha Oberoi, Kalyani Ganapathy as the shortlisted cover designers for the fourth edition of the prize.
The evening also witnessed a talk session titled 'Cover Story' with Alka Pande, Priti Paul, Kunal Basu and Pinaki De followed by an interactive presentation on Purnendra Pattrea's Graphics by the 2017 winner of Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize, Pinaki De.
The winner will be announced at Jaipur Book Mark of Jaipur Literature Festival on January 24.
