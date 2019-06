Six Maoists surrender in Jharkhand

Six Maoists, including two women commanders each carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, surrendered before the police in Jharkhand's district on Monday.

According to the police statement, all six Maoists laid down their arms before Range

The dreaded Maoists women chiefs have been identified as 'PC Di' alias Pirisila, alias Sawarui Devi and Kirandi. Both surrendered with AK 47 and one carbine guns.

The others were Sidho Marandi, carrying Rs 1 lakh reward with a carbine gun, Premshila carrying Rs 1 lakh reward, Sukhlala Dehri with pistol, Bhagat Singh Kiskku with rifle.

The government has announced reward for the capture of 180 Maoists active in the state. In the last four years more than 80 Maoists have surrendered in the state.

--IANS

